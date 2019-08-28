School has started back for many kids this week. And for some kids, the first couple of days has been a bit bumpy. And not for the reasons you might think. For some it hasn't been a fresh start to the school year, if they're having problems with friends. And if you think it might be too early in the school year, many times it's lingering problems from last school year.

As a parent, you can help your kids find a resolution. Talk to your kids to get a sense of the problem from your kids' perspective. Ask them: What the issue is? How was it left at the end of the school year? What do they want to see happen?

After you have an understanding of the situation, help your kid problem solve ways to handle the situation and role play. What might they say to their friend?Role play different ways their friend might respond. Let your child know that their might not care.

If their friend doesn't want to make amends then talk about ways your child can find a new group of friends, whether it's through sports, school interests, clubs. Talk about conversation starters and give them tips for open body language.

