As more parents from the college admissions scandal are receiving punishment, the question becomes how much help should parents give their children when it comes to school work.

Parents tend to help their kids with homework because they want their kids to understand the material. If they can explain it in a way that helps kids then they'll do it.

There's a difference between helping and doing. Helping is guiding their thinking to make sure that they understand the material. But, actually doing their work for them is a different story.

Some parents might feel that letting their kids struggle a bit and try to figure it out on their own is a better first choice.

