GREENSBORO, N.C. — Mother's around the Triad are in need of help to get everything they need for their children. Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. and March of Dimes have a program called Stork's Nest where they collect donations for Mothers in need. They also instruct parenting classes.
Cynthia Stubbs, president of the Beta Nu Zeta Chapter and Tiffany Fearrington, Stork's Nest chairperson of the BNZ chapter join us in studio to talk about the program and what donations are needed.
Donated items needed for the Stork's Nest are listed below:
- Books
- Blankets
- Bibs
- Bottles
- Bottle Brushes
- Breast Pumps
- Car Seats
- Clothing (Newborn-3 mo.)
- Cribs
- Diaper Bags
- Diapers (Small sizes)
- Hats
- Onesies
- Pacifiers
- Pack-N-Play
- Socks
- Strollers
- Teethers
- Wash Cloths
- Towels
- Wipes
Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. and March of Dimes will also be participating in The Holiday Expo Extravaganza. Donations for Stork's Nest, including monetary donations will be accepted at the expo. It's Saturday, November 9 from 10-3 at the Greensboro Regional Realtors Association, 23 Oak Branch Drive, Greensboro.