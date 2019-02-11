GREENSBORO, N.C. — Mother's around the Triad are in need of help to get everything they need for their children. Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. and March of Dimes have a program called Stork's Nest where they collect donations for Mothers in need. They also instruct parenting classes.

Cynthia Stubbs, president of the Beta Nu Zeta Chapter and Tiffany Fearrington, Stork's Nest chairperson of the BNZ chapter join us in studio to talk about the program and what donations are needed.

Donated items needed for the Stork's Nest are listed below:

Books

Blankets

Bibs

Bottles

Bottle Brushes

Breast Pumps

Car Seats

Clothing (Newborn-3 mo.)

Cribs

Diaper Bags

Diapers (Small sizes)

Hats

Onesies

Pacifiers

Pack-N-Play

Socks

Strollers

Teethers

Wash Cloths

Towels

Wipes

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. and March of Dimes will also be participating in The Holiday Expo Extravaganza. Donations for Stork's Nest, including monetary donations will be accepted at the expo. It's Saturday, November 9 from 10-3 at the Greensboro Regional Realtors Association, 23 Oak Branch Drive, Greensboro.