GREENSBORO, N.C. — The World Health Organization declared Wednesday that the coronavirus outbreak spreading around the globe can now be characterized as a pandemic. WHO Director Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the WHO is "deeply concerned by the alarming levels of spread and severity" of the outbreak.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the United States continues to rise. So far, the novel coronavirus has reportedly killed at least 32 people and sickened more than 1,000 in the country. Health officials say one of the best ways to protect yourself is by simply washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. During a pandemic, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security also encourages the public to already have a two week supply of water and food stored at home.

As coronavirus concerns continue to rise, the homeless population remains at risk with little to no place to wash or store food. According to The White House, more than half a million people experience homelessness on a given night in the U.S. In Greensboro, statistics show, more than 900 people go to sleep in shelters, under bridges, in the woods, or in cars.

During the coronavirus outbreak, Greensboro Urban Ministry is remaining focused on offering food, shelter and solutions to low-income families and the homeless in the Triad. Greensboro Urban Ministry is encouraging the public to donate much-needed food, clothes, and sanitizing products. Below, you'll find a list of items to donate. For more ways on how you can help low-income families and the homeless year-round, click here.

Protein Sources:

Tuna, Salmon, etc.

Beef Stew, Spam, Corned Beef

Peanut Butter, 18 oz.

Vegetables:

Greens, e.g. Turnip, Mixed Vegetables

Peas (green)

Tomatoes, Corn, Green Beans

Fruits:

Peaches

Pears

Fruit Cocktail

Applesauce

Other Items:

Soups

Sugar, 2 lbs.

Dry milk

Oatmeal, 18 oz.

Macaroni & cheese

Bags of dry beans

Rice, 1 lb. or larger bags

Infant formula:

Similac with Iron

Enfamil with Iron

Gerber Gentle

Dietary Supplements: