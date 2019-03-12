WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — "Giving Tuesday" is a global giving movement celebrated in more than 190 countries across the globe and 100 local community campaigns in the U.S. It's all about inspiring people to give back to the community by volunteering, donating, or spreading kindness.

The team in the Belfer Center for Innovation & Social Impact at 92nd Street Y in New York City founded the "Giving Tuesday" campaign back in 2012. Over the past seven years, the idea of encouraging people to do good has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity. In 2018, the "Giving Tuesday" campaign resulted in 3,600,000 gifts and $400,000,000 funds raised online in the U.S.

If you're searching for ways to celebrate "Giving Tuesday" on December 3rd, you might want to consider giving to the American Red Cross. The mission of the Red Cross is to prevent and alleviate "human suffering in the face of emergencies by mobilizing the power of volunteers and the generosity of donors."

The nonprofit depends on volunteers and the generosity of the public to perform its mission. The Red Cross is also tasked with sheltering, feeding, and providing emotional support to victims of disasters. After disasters upended the lives of thousands of people this year, the Red Cross is asking everyone to help provide emergency relief for future crises by donating on "Giving Tuesday."

"Every eight minutes, the generosity of our donors enables us to help someone affected by a disaster — and this year has been no exception," said Trevor Riggen, senior vice president, Red Cross Disaster Cycle Services. "From flooding to hurricanes to fires, Red Cross volunteers were there every day when those suffering needed us most in the aftermath of disasters. On Giving Tuesday, please donate and help us provide emergency shelter, food, relief items and recovery assistance for people's urgent disaster needs."

On average, the Red Cross responds to a new major disaster every two weeks in the U.S. This year's large events included wildfires in California, Hurricane Dorian on the East Coast, tropical storm flooding in Texas, and tornadoes and floods in the Midwest. In fact, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the frequency of billion-dollar disasters in the U.S. is increasing.

When it comes to serving the community, volunteers provided crisis counseling and other support to communities affected by tragic shootings, such as those in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio. The Red Cross also responded to tens of thousands of smaller disasters, like home fires to help families with emergency needs. That includes securing a safe place fo families to sleep, planning their recovery, and much more. The Red Cross also supplies about 40 percent of the nation's blood, teaches skills that save lives, provides international humanitarian aid, and supports military members and their families.

For more information about the American Red Cross, click here. To learn more about Giving Tuesday, click here.

How to help: People can #GiveWithMeaning on Giving Tuesday and throughout the holiday season by making a tax-deductible donation at redcross.org/gift in honor of loved ones.

Help disaster victims in the U.S.: A gift of $50 can deliver hot meals for five people or provide blankets for 10 people after a disaster, or a larger donation of $100 can provide a family of two with a full day's worth of emergency shelter, including meals, snacks, blankets, cots and hygiene supplies.

Help military members and veterans: A donation of $50 can help connect veterans and their families to critical community services, such as food, housing, mental health support and rehabilitation. A larger gift of $145 can provide hospital kits, filled with toiletries and other essentials, for 20 service members.

Help save lives internationally: People can support our work with the Measles & Rubella Initiative, which provides vaccinations for children and educates families about the dangers of measles and rubella. A gift of $100 can help provide lifesaving vaccinations for 100 children facing an increased risk of measles and rubella around the world.

Give the gift of life: The holidays are a difficult time to collect blood because of busy schedules and inclement weather. Still, the need for blood is constant to help accident victims, cancer patients and others who rely on lifesaving blood products every day.