GREENSBORO, N.C. - Did you know more than 2,500 people die in home fires each year?

That's according to the National Fire Protection Association.

Firefighters are working against the statistics by raising awareness during National Fire Prevention Week.

It's a safety campaign observed each year during the week of October 9th in commemoration of the Great Chicago Fire of 1871.

The historic blaze killed more than 250 people, left 100,000 homeless, destroyed more than 17,400 structures, and burned more than 2,000 acres of land.

Legend has it that a cow kicked over a lantern in a barn and started the fire.

Historians say the official cause of the fire is still unknown to this day.

The purpose of National Fire Prevention Week is to bring awareness to the risk of death in case of a fire and provide educational resources to the public.

"Prevention is the first step in protecting our families from fire," said Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshal Mike Causey. "That's why Fire Prevention Week is so important to bring awareness to the risk of death in case of a fire and provide educational resources to keep everyone safe."

There have been 113 fire deaths in North Carolina so far in 2018.

The majority of those fires happened in homes without the presence of a working smoke alarm.

"Smoke alarms can mean the difference between life and death in a fire," said Commissioner Causey. "Working smoke alarms cut the risk of dying in a home fire in half."

The theme for the fire safety campaign this year is "Look. Listen. Learn. Be aware. Fire can happen anywhere."

It works to educate the public about three basic steps to take to reduce the likelihood of having a fire and how to escape safely:

LOOK: Look for places a fire could start. Take a good look around your home. Identify potential fire hazards and take care of them.

You can help celebrate Fire Prevention Week by attending safety events.

Fire departments across the nation are holding open houses, giving firehouse tours, and visiting classrooms.

