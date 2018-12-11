GREENSBORO, N.C. -- You can help give Triad children hope for the holidays.

Starting this month, you will notice Christmas Trees and giant donation boxes at every Jake's Diner in the Triad. Every gift placed under the tree and inside the bins will be delivered to children in foster care so they can open them on Christmas morning.

Matt Anderson works with the Children's Home of North Carolina. He explained why its so important for children waiting to be adopted to have gifts this Christmas.

You can take part in the Hope for the Holidays donation drive benefiting the Children's Home Society of North Carolina now through Christmas.

Just drop of a new unwrapped toy at any Jake's Diner in Greensboro and Santa will take care of the rest!

