GREENSBORO, N.C. - WFMY News 2 is preparing for it's Fall "Food 2 Families" drive.

The purpose of the food drive is to help restock the pantry shelves of Greensboro Urban Ministry.

It's the largest resource for men, women, and families who do not have adequate access to food in Greensboro.

Last year, GUM's food pantry distributed over 1,343,899 pounds of food to 21,776 households.

WFMY News 2 is teaming up with Well Spring and Greensboro grocery stores to help people struggling with food hardships.

During the weekend of October 5-6, volunteers representing over three dozen congregations will be accepting food donations at area grocery stores.

When buying groceries, you can do a lot of good by purchasing something to donate for families in need.

Please select one or more canned or non-perishable food item to drop off with volunteers outside your participating grocery store.

Participating Greensboro grocery stores include:

Food Lion – Saturday only

Harris Teeter – Friday and Saturday

Lowe's Foods – Friday and Saturday

Walmart Neighborhood Market Stores – Friday and Saturday (Greensboro locations)

Here are four ways you can help:

Protein sources: tuna, salmon, beef stew, spam, corned beef, peanut butter (18 oz.)

Vegetables: greens, mixed vegetables, peas, tomatoes, corn, green beans

Fruits: peaches, pears, fruit cocktail, applesauce

Other items: soups, sugar (2 lbs), dry milk, oatmeal, macaroni & cheese, bags of dry beans and rice

