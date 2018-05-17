WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Winston-Salem Greek Festival is back.

It's a family friendly event held at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church every year.

The festival includes food, music, dancing, and cooking demonstrations.

Various children's games and activities will also be available for families to enjoy.

There's also a market inside of the church, Agora Greek Market, filled with imported Greek souvenirs.

Festival goers can browse beautiful art and jewelry hand-made by artisans in Greece.

Be sure to look for the "Favorite Greek Recipes" cookbook filled with the delicious recipes.

Admission is $1 for adults. Kids 12 and under are free.

Meal tickets will cost you $13 and that includes a drink.

A portion of proceeds benefit Brenner Children's Hospital, the Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina, and Greek Youth Ministries.

For more information about the Winston-Salem Greek Festival or to look at the full menu, click here.

Festival Hours

Friday & Saturday 10:00a.m. - 10:00p.m.

Sunday 11:00a.m.- 8:00p.m.

During festival hours, take-out orders are encouraged by calling (336) 765-FOOD.

