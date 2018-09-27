GREENSBORO, N.C. - It's National Rail Safety Week.

The theme this year is "Stop Track Tragedies."

The nationwide campaign is about raising awareness about the need for rail safety education and empowering the public to stay safe near highway-rail grade crossings and railroad rights-of-way.

According to Operation Lifesaver, the national rail safety education nonprofit, a person or vehicle is hit by a train about every three hours in the U.S.

Local, state, federal agencies are working against the statistics by enforcing crossing and trespass laws.

Did you know railroad tracks, trestles, yards and equipment are private property?

If you trespass, you can be arrested, fined, injured, or killed in a busy rail yard.

Federal Railroad Association (FRA) statistics show approximately 71% of trespass casualties happened in 15 states last year.

North Carolina ranked 8th for trespass casualties with a total of 15 deaths and 18 injuries.

The only legal and safe place to cross tracks is at designated pedestrian or roadway crossings.

Click here to learn more about National Rail Safety Week and ways to protect you and your family from track tragedies.

Driving Safety Tips:

Trains and cars don't mix. Never race a train to the crossing — even if you tie, you lose.

The train you see is closer and faster-moving than you think. If you see a train approaching, wait for it to go by before you proceed across the tracks.

Be aware that trains cannot stop quickly. Even if the locomotive engineer sees you, a freight train moving at 55 miles per hour can take a mile or more to stop once the emergency brakes are applied. That's 18 football fields!

Never drive around lowered gates — it's illegal and deadly. If you suspect a signal is malfunctioning, call the emergency number posted on or near the crossing signal or your local law enforcement agency.

Do not get trapped on the tracks; proceed through a highway-rail grade crossing only if you are sure you can completely clear the crossing without stopping. Remember, the train is three feet wider than the tracks on both sides.

If your vehicle ever stalls on the tracks, get out and get away from the tracks, even if you do not see a train. Locate the Emergency Notification System sign and call the number provided, telling them about the stalled vehicle. If a train is approaching, run toward the train but away from the tracks at a 45 degree angle. If you run in the same direction a train is traveling, you could be injured by flying debris.

At a multiple track crossing waiting for a train to pass, watch out for a second train on the other tracks, approaching from either direction.

When you need to cross train tracks, go to a designated crossing, look both ways, and cross the tracks quickly, without stopping. Remember it isn't safe to stop closer than 15 feet from a rail.

Always expect a train! Freight trains do not follow set schedules.

Pedestrian Safety Tips:

The only safe place to cross is at a designated public crossing with either a crossbuck, flashing red lights or a gate. If you cross at any other place, you are trespassing and can be ticketed or fined. Cross tracks ONLY at designated pedestrian or roadway crossings.

Railroad tracks, trestles, yards and equipment are private property and trespassers are subject to arrest and fine. If you are in a rail yard uninvited by a railroad official you are trespassing and subject to criminal prosecution; you could be injured or killed in a busy rail yard.

It can take a mile or more to stop a train, so a locomotive engineer who suddenly sees someone on the tracks will likely be unable to stop in time. Railroad property is private property. For your safety, it is illegal to be there unless you are at a designated public crossing.

Trains overhang the tracks by at least three feet in both directions; loose straps hanging from rail cars may extend even further. If you are in the right-of-way next to the tracks, you can be hit by the train.

Do not cross the tracks immediately after a train passes. A second train might be blocked by the first. Trains can come from either direction. Wait until you can see clearly around the first train in both directions.

Flashing red lights indicate a train is approaching from either direction. You can be fined for failure to obey these signals. Never walk around or behind lowered gates at a crossing, and DO NOT cross the tracks until the lights have stopped flashing and it's safe to do so.

Do not hunt, fish or bungee jump from railroad trestles. There is only enough clearance on the tracks for a train to pass. Trestles are not meant to be sidewalks or pedestrian bridges! Never walk, run, cycle or operate all terrain vehicles (ATVs) on railroad tracks, rights-of-way or through tunnels.

Do not attempt to hop aboard railroad equipment at any time. A slip of the foot can cost you a limb or your life.

Be aware trains do not follow set schedules. Any Time is Train Time!

Bicycle Safety Tips:

Crossing tracks on a bicycle requires caution and extra attention! Narrow wheels can get caught between the rails. If possible, walk - don't ride - across. Always cross at a 90-degree angle.

Use only designated railroad crossings. The only legal and safe place to cross railroad tracks is at a designated public crossing with a crossbuck, flashing red lights or a gate. Crossing at any other location is trespassing and illegal.

Turn off music and remove earphones at all rail crossings. Music can be a deadly distraction near the tracks - preventing you from hearing an approaching train.

Wet train tracks can be slippery. Dismount and walk your bike across the tracks. Step over the tracks - not on them - to avoid slipping.

Watch out for the second train. Wait after the first train passes until you can see clearly in both directions.

If you see a train coming, wait! Flashing lights or a lowering gate means a train is approaching. Do not proceed until the gates go completely up and the lights go off. It is illegal to go around lowered gates, whether on a bike, on foot or in a vehicle.

© 2018 WFMY