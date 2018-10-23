HIGH POINT, N.C. -- High Point Police say part of the solution to solving and preventing crime is you; the community. Police say they're on your side and together real change can happen.

Lt. Curtis Cheeks is with the High Point Police Department. He says part of the department's strategy is getting involved with the community.

"We use our community day platform as a way to interact with our community members, mainly the kids and their parents to set the stage for who we are as a police department," said Cheeks.

The High Point Police Department is hosting a community day event for families this Saturday, October 27, 2018. There will be games, a bouncy house, police vehicles on display, a Halloween contest, free food and free flu shots. There will also be a kickball game between police officers and children.

"Free food, fun and games. It's more of a carnival atmosphere. And the educational proponent for parents is that they get to meet our community partners to see what resources and services are available for them and their children year round and most of those services are free or low cost," said Cheeks.

Cheeks says the community event is working to restore trust.

