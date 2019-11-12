HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point University is preparing to host it's 9th Annual Community Christmas Celebration. The free public event is all about spreading holiday cheer to people of all ages in Triad. University officials say about 25,000 people attended the event last year and HPU volunteers contributed 3,500 hours to make the event possible.

This year, the 2-day celebration will feature live entertainment, games, food, train rides, a life-size Nativity scene with a photo station, and much more. Even though Santa Claus is busy over the holiday season, you can still expect jolly old St. Nick to attend the holiday event. Every child who attends the holiday celebration can visit Santa for a complimentary photo and gift.

The Annual Community Christmas Celebration will be held on Thursday and Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. throughout the HPU campus. In the event of inclement weather, the celebration will continue on campus in the Slane Center, R.G. Wanek Center and James H. and Jesse E. Millis Athletic and Convocation Center.

For more information about the event, including a full map of all of the festivities, click here.

Parking Information: Free Parking Available

Parking and shuttles will be available at Oak Hollow Mall.

Pickup & drop off for the event is located at the old JCPenney location.

Please line up inside the mall to keep warm.

Please note the last shuttle departs at 8:00pm from Oak Hollow Mall.

Handicap shuttles will be available as needed at Oak Hollow Mall.

Pedestrian Entrances:

University Parkway & Panther Drive

Centennial St. & International Ave

Panther Drive & Lexington Ave

Performances in the Hayworth Park by local schools and church choirs, including:

Thursday, Dec. 12:

5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. – Steel Drum Christmas Medleys

7:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. – High Point Central High School Marching Band

Friday, Dec. 13:





5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. – Steel Drum Christmas Medleys

7:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. – High Point Andrews High School Marching Band

Various speakers will be in the Charles E. Hayworth Sr. Memorial Chapel, including:

Thursday, Dec. 12:

5:30 p.m. – 6:15 p.m. Green St. Baptist Choir and homily by Worship Pastor Mark Loy

6:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Communion – In this short service, guests will share Christmas carols, the spoken Word and Holy Communion. It is a reminder that the one who was laid in the manger became the bread of life for all humanity.

7:15 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Mt. Zion Baptist Church Choir with homily by Pastor Dr. Frank K. Thomas

Friday, Dec. 13:

5:30 p.m. – 6:15 p.m. High Point University Chapel Band

6:15 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Communion – In this short service, guests will share Christmas carols, the spoken Word and Holy Communion. It is a reminder that the one who was laid in the manger became the bread of life for all humanity.

7:15 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Redeeming Love Word Ministries Worship Team with Homily by the Greater High Point Food Alliance director, Carl Vierling

Live performances in the Hayworth Fine Arts Center by HPU's Departments of Music, Theatre and Dance, including:

Thursday and Friday, Dec. 12 and 13:

5:30 p.m. - Nutcracker

6:00 p.m. - Great Christmas Broadcast

6:30 p.m. - Nutcracker

7:00 p.m. - Great Christmas Broadcast

7:30 p.m. - Nutcracker

8:00 p.m. - Great Christmas Broadcast

Additional holiday entertainment and activities, including: