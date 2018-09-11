HIGH POINT, N.C. - High Point University held its Annual Veterans Day Celebration on Friday at Millis Athletic and Convocation Center on campus.

More than 1,000 veterans attended the event with their families and friends.

The program included a complimentary breakfast and a patriotic salute to the men and women who have served the nation.

During the celebration, the university donated 100 American flags to public schools, government buildings, and community organizations in the city.

Ryan Manion, president of the Travis Manion Foundation, acted as the guest speaker.

She's dedicated her life to supporting the military and veterans.

The event also featured HPU president Dr. Nido Qubein, and music from Nashville recording artist Stephanie Quayle, the North Carolina Brass Band, and the HPU Chamber Singers.

Last year, student volunteers honored veterans at the event with the gift of a blanket symbolizing the warmth and comfort they've brought to the lives of others.

HPU's celebration of veterans, which has grown significantly over the years, is supported by Ilderton Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Scott A. Tilley, CFA, BB&T Scott and Stringfellow, River Landing at Sandy Ridge, and the Sheriff Family Veterans Awareness Endowment.

To learn more about the 2018 Veterans Day Celebration at High Point University, click here.

© 2018 WFMY