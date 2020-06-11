High Point prepares for a big sweep

The city of High Point and Keep High Point Beautiful will host the annual Big Sweep cleanup event Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The City of High Point and Keep High Point Beautiful will host the annual Big Sweep cleanup event Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Volunteers will sweep the city picking up litter and large items that should never find their way onto streets, in creeks, or in our waterways.

High Point's Beautification Supervisor, Rebecca Coplin says they’ll target streams, lakes, parks and the Greenway which are often littered with more than just paper.



“Paint cans, tires and mattresses and stuff like that which are dumped out are actually considered illegal dumping and yes we do tackle that as well,” Coplin said. “When we find large items the city has equipment that can pick them up like a mattress to keep our areas clean.”

The City of High Point is taking extra precautions to keep people safe during the pandemic.

All supplies are either brand new or they will be sanitized before and after the event. That includes gloves, bags, and grabbers. Masks are required and sanitizer will be on hand. Plus, you need to register first.

In the end, Coplin said it will be a day to embrace your city pride.

“When we tackle an area I will have to say it looks great so we are very excited and the gratification is very quick when you're doing with a clean up so we love to see our areas clean,” said Coplin.

The event is happening tomorrow, November 7 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can participate by registering at www.highpointnc.gov/bigsweep .

Preregistration is requested, and supplies will be provided to volunteers in a drive-thru fashion at the High Point Athletic Complex, Miracle League Field, located at 2920 School Park Road in High Point.