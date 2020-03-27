GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you're working from home due to COVID-19 you're battling a whole new temptation. The fridge!

With more people under stay at home orders, you might find yourself doing some extra snacking which can lead to extra pounds and that can add up quick. Several Good Morning Show viewers wrote in asking about workouts you can do at home. So we took your concerns to the show's resident fitness expert Lynch Hunt who owns AWOL Fitness in Greensboro.

All gyms are closed right now due to Governor Roy Coopers' executive order, so we talked with Hunt via Skype from his house.

He demonstrated a set of exercises that work the entire body.

Hunt says if you don't have weights at home. No problem!

"You always have your body weight. If you want to do some moves for your legs, guess what? We can always do some squats. Whenever its body weight, we're going to high reps," said Hunt.

If you want to add a little weight to the routine, Hunt suggested you use a few items you probably already have at home.

"If you want to add weight, you can pick up a 5 gallon water jug. Five gallons is actually 40 pounds. I'll grab my baby sometimes, I'll do some squats, I'll do some lunges and I'll give her a kiss at the same time!"

Static lunges, walking lunges and lateral lunges are also good for the lower body.

When it comes to upper body he suggests crawl outs.

"Crawl out on the floor, crawl back and stand up. If you want to make that harder, crawl out, push up stand up," said Hunt.

Hunt demonstrates the exercise starting from a standing position. Next with your feet planted, walk forward with your hands until you are in plank position. Hold it, then walk back until you are standing again.

Don't forget to get your cardio in. Exercises include jumping jacks, jogging in place, burpees or a combination of those exercises are great to get the heart rate going.

And get creative with exercises for your midsection. Hunt demonstrated exercises that go beyond the standard sit-up to help you tone your core.

"We can do some core moves, planks, plank reaches, plank ab climbers, plank jacks, side planks, side planks with a crunch, side planks with a rolling crunch. There are no limits," said Hunt.

Make sure you're getting at least 30 minutes of exercise a day and drink plenty of water.

