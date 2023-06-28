These dog breeds make it hard to get home insurance

Insurance insiders say some breeds are more likely to attack people, so it is riskier to insure them.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Having a dog is amazing, but it comes with a lot of costs. From the food to the vet bills. Your pet could also impact your home insurance costs! How much it will cost depends on what breed of dog you have. The thinking of many in the insurance industry is that some breeds are more likely to attack someone visiting your home.

In fact if you own certain breeds, it may be tough to get home owners insurance in general. According to Money Talk News, these are the six breeds most insurance companies won't insure: pit bulls, Doberman pinschers, chow chows, rottweilers, presa canarios, and German shepherds.



Two other poplar breeds that often cost more to insure are the English bulldog and huskies.

Some states do not allow price or coverage to be determined by dog breed. North Carolina does. But a petition wants to change that. The petition reads in part: "breed-restrictive insurance practices can force responsible pet owners to give up their pets and increase the number of pets in shelters."

In the meantime, Money Talk News says there are some companies like State Farm that will consider the individual dog's history of aggression not the breed. So if you have one of these breeds, it's best to shop around.



