You have great intentions when you make your New Year's resolutions. You really want to lose weight, save more money, or exercise more. But, somehow you don't stick to your resolutions for very long. Maybe it's being more honest when you make your resolutions.

This means being more honest in your capabilities, commitment and what you're willing to do. What usually happens is that you're not quite honest with yourself about what you're willing to do or overestimate what's required to succeed.

To achieve more in 2020, you have to be realistic, which means to be honest with yourself about what it's going to take to complete your resolutions. You might be tempted to compare yourself to others. That's not a good idea. You should be in competing with yourself. Measure and celebrate your progress.

To hold yourself accountable, set up reinforcements or surprises to treat yourself. Or, pick an accountability partner and talk about how they're gonna help you if you miss your goal.

