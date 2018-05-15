Honoring Triad heroes is as simple as spending a fun spring day with family and friends.

The 4th Annual Veterans Appreciation Day is Saturday, May 19 at the Carolina Field of Honor on E. Mountain Street in Kernersville.

The day's festivities kick off with a 5K race at 8 a.m., then the main event is from 11 to mid-afternoon. It features live music and entertainment from military music groups, food trucks, inflatables, kids' Olympics, military displays, veterans information sevices and more.

The event's host is American Heroes for NC, a 503(c)3 non-profit founded by veterans for veterans. It has created opportunities for veterans and their families to "live, work and play" in the Triad.

Veterans Appreciation Day is an opportunity for the entire Triad community to show support for and enjoy a day with local service men and women. WFMY News 2's Maddie Gardner will emcee this year's festivities.

© 2018 WFMY