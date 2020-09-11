Online bidding is now open for the Hospice of Randolph’s signature auction

Due to COVID-19, the group’s signature auction will move to a virtual event where more than 140 items are up for auction

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — As with most community events in 2020, another big one is moving online.

Randolph County's signature auction and barbecue fundraiser usually brings 1,200 people together for good food, good fellowship, and of course a good cause.

"It's really sad that this was going to be our 35th anniversary of this event and it's not happening because of COVID-19," said David Caughron, Vice President of Community Engagement and Education. "It was like a homecoming," he said.

Most of that is returning, minus the part that brings people together in one room. You can still bid on a variety of great auction items online, including beautiful Seagrove pottery, gift baskets, artwork, furniture, and baked goods.

There are about 145 items up for auction, including one staple everyone wants to get their hands on.

"Richard Petty's Signature Charlie 1 Horse Cowboy Hat is something that he autographs each year and donates so we have that as part of a Petty package this year that you can bet on," said Caughron.

Every dollar raised goes right back to the Hospice of Randolph's programs to help grieving families.

"We do a special camp for children each year that are dealing with loss and grief support so yes, these things that we do throughout the year like this helps to cover that," he said.