The holidays can be stressful, especially for couples. But local licensed professional Counselor and Family Marriage Therapist Jill White-Huffman has tips to avoid those holidays blues.

Some helpful ways that couples can choose to spend the holidays include creating traditions together and taking time to talk about each holiday and the dynamics of each family and be fair and considerate in your choices. They can do this by planning ahead, discussing budget, and an allotted time spent. Another idea is to ost the holidays for parents and in-laws.

There are some conversational topics that should be avoided. These include how to raise children, different lifestyle changes. Instead remain focused on conversations of similarities and view differences as growth rather than personal.

Some helpful suggestions to help families be able to spend quality time together during that special day include each adult couple or single individual family members brings a cover dish. Plays games together, visit holiday events, and share family stories. Also create memorable times with grandchildren.

