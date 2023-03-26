How limits on social media can help kids

Without always looking at their phone screens, children can have face-to-face interactions, which will increase social skills.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Utah has passed a first-in-the-nation law prohibiting children from social media apps without parental approval. Additionally, children under 18 are restricted apps from 10:30 pm to 6:30 am. The goal is to protect children from addictive social media apps.

Social media use has been linked to increased rates of depression, anxiety, and sleep problems. Limits on social media use can help protect children's emotional health. Children can feel bad when they compare their lives to what they see on social media. Additionally, social media can reveal who's really your friend and who isn't by what's posted, specifically, who's included or isn't in certain events and activities. As we know, cyberbullying is prevalent as well.

Without always looking at their phone screens, children can have face-to-face interactions, which will increase social skills. The number of quiet dinners or family vacations will decrease because children won't be glued to their phones. Instead, social interactions will increase. And children will learn to pay attention to social cues, body language, and facial expressions.

With phones put away, children have to find other ways to entertain themselves, such as playing outside and being physically active. Families can get active together. Children can take the family dog for a walk. Children have to put their imagination to the test to figure out how to spend their time.