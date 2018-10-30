GREENSBORO, NC -- Halloween is here and parents, we all know what you do once the kids fall from their sugar high: eat their candy. It's okay, we get it. We also understand that you want to work off a few of those treats, so WFMY News 2's Maddie Gardner went to the gym to find out how much working out you'll have to do to burn off your favorite Halloween goodies.

At Workout Anytime trainers put together a list of some of the most popular treats and how long you'll need to sweat to burn off the calories:

Kit Kat Bar – Run for 20 minutes or walk for an hour

Reese's Peanut Butter Cup – Spin class for half hour or lap swimming for 20 minutes

Pumpkin Spice Latte – Run for 35 minutes or walk for 80 minutes

Apple Cider Donut – Stairclimber for 30 minutes

Caramel Apple – Elliptical for 25 minutes

It's all about balance, right?

© 2018 WFMY