We hear so much about narcissistic adults - you know, people who only care about themselves, have no empathy and are difficult to get along with. And we hear about working with narcissistic people or dating one. But, narcissism just doesn't happen as adults. How does it start? And what can parents do to stop it if anything?

Research shows that narcissism starts about seven years of age. The hallmark of narcissism is 'better than' mentality, that you're better than other people. The thinking is that you deserve certain things (more money, higher social standing, a better job) because you're better than someone else. You're much more deserving than someone else.

Parents want their children to grow up feeling good about themselves and have confidence and strong self-esteem because eventually life will throw curve balls and parents want their kids to have the confidence to overcome those obstacles.The problem is that parents will over inflate their kids egos - "You're the best on the team." "You're the brightest of the bunch." "You're the smartest in your class" "You deserved to make the team not that kid." Compare to "You're a great student. You studied hard to to learn the division problems. I can see why you got the best grade in the class." This praise raises self-esteem and self-confidence, but not at the expense of others. Additionally, telling your kids that they're the best in everything sets an unrealistic standard that's hard to achieve. Some kids will find ways to meet this unrealistic expectation and will stomp (figuratively) on others to reach those goals. This means that they won't care or learn not to care about the impact of their actions on others to reach their goals. Bystanders become obstacles and a means to an end. And this is one way that they develop a lack of empathy.

To help kids learn to cope with failure, model positive and adaptive ways of dealing with failure. Focus on effort and encourage that they try again, not give up. Help them find ways to overcome obstacles. And shower them with love, hugs and kisses. Your attention as a parent can't be underestimated.

