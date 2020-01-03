GREENSBORO, N.C. — There are growing new concerns about the coronavirus here in the United States of America. In the same week, the first case of the deadly infection with no immediate link to worldwide travel was confirmed, as well as the first death. Meanwhile, Coronavirus cases in China topped 81,000.

As the country battles the deadly infection, an often overlooked issue is rising concerning mental health.

According to a Chinese Psychology Society survey, 42% of isolated Chinese citizens report anxiety and depression while on lockdown in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak.

Dr. Nannette Funderburk joins us to dig deeper into how this pandemic is impacting the mind.

