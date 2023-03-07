How to accept the reflection in the mirror: National Compliment Your Mirror Day

There's a common misconception about loving yourself as you are. Some people think that loving yourself is a sign of vanity surrounding beauty.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Disney princess Mulan famously sings an important question: when will my reflection show who I am inside? That lyric sends an important message about internal beauty. That oftentimes is hard to remember when something we don't like about our physical appearance stares us right in the face. Today is National Compliment Your Mirror Day.

There's a common misconception about loving yourself as you are. Some people think that loving yourself is a sign of vanity surrounding beauty. And this isn't necessarily the case. We all have a little vanity. If not, we wouldn't shower or brush our teeth, negatively impacting our social lives. Loving yourself is accepting yourself, acknowledging your shortcomings, and working on being a better person. Striving to grow, learn and improve yourself.

Accepting yourself has positive impacts on your physical and emotional health.

When you accept yourself, you tend to take better care of yourself by eating healthy, exercising, and practicing self-care. Additionally, there are positive benefits to your mental health, such as reducing anxiety, depression, and stress. You tend to tackle challenges positively and are more likely to make decisions that are in your best interests as well as others.

When you accept and value yourself, you're less likely to accept people treating you poorly and find partners who love, respect, and value you. You’ll speak up for yourself and for what’s right.