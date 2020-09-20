How to create a lasting legacy

What you've done in your life will impact many people. Blanca Cobb explains ways to create your legacy.

Earlier on the show, Blanca Cobb and I talked about the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's legacy advocating women's rights and equal rights. Whether you realize it or not, you've already started to create your legacy by how you've chosen to live your life up to this point. Ask yourself if you were to die today, how would you be remembered by those you left behind. Is that perception in line with how you really want to be remembered?

Let's say that you haven't lived your life in the way that you've wanted to. Perhaps, you've made mistakes. That's okay because everyone makes mistakes in life. Your mistakes shouldn't define you. You can change your legacy. Let me give you an example of a fictional character. Think about the Christmas Carol, the story of Ebenezer Scrooge. A man who treated his employees poorly. He was greedy, stingy and an all around mean guy. Many people didn't like him. Through visits of the Christmas spirits of the past, present and future, Scrooge was able to see his life and the impact of his choices. As a result, Scrooge made a deliberate change to be a better man who was kind, thoughtful and helpful to others. Scrooge is remembered as a miser who turned into a generous man. Again, your mistakes don't have to define you. You can change the course of your life.

I'll leave you with a tip when creating your legacy. Whatever you chose to do with your life, make sure that you're doing it for yourself. You're making choices that make you happy and are fulfilling. Don't do anything because of any possible recognition.