It's every actors worst nightmare - forgetting their lines. Jamie Foxx just did in front of a live audience. He's in a revamp of the 70's classic TV show "The Jeffersons." Foxx handled the mistake transparently saying, "This is live TV, right?"

If you make a mistake during a presentation or talk in front of your co-workers or clients, realize that people don't know what you're going to sayi or in what order. As long as you cover all your points then you're good. If you panic, apologize then you're calling attention to something that other people aren't aware of. If you want to address it then you can say something like, "what I meant is ...". Remember to keep it light.

To avoid flubbing your presentation, there are a couple of things that you can do. Practice, practice, practice. With more practice, the more comfortable you are with the material, the more confident you'll feel and the less likely you'll make a mistake. To help you remember, keep in mind 3 key words that can trigger your memory. If you freeze because you made a mistake then move your body by taking a step forward, backward or to the side. Moving your body helps you refocus.

Share your thougths on my Facebook page: Blanca Cobb-Body Language Expert. While you're on my page, I'd appreciate it you give it a "like" and write a message on my timeline. I'll be sure to get back to you.