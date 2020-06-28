Handling the Stress of these Uncertain Times

In the midst of all that is going on in our world, nation, and community, many of us acknowledge having feelings about specific current events but we erroneously deny its impact on other areas of our lives, as though it has none.
Dr. Nannette Smith Funderburk with The Social and Emotional Learning Group, PLLC joins us virtually this morning to share ways we can break the bad habit of lying to ourselves about stress.
For more on your counseling needs contact Dr. Funderburk at The Social and Emotional Learning Group, PLLC. The psychotherapists in this group are located at 3300 Battleground Avenue, Suite 202, Greensboro, NC 27410. Call 336-285-7173.