With celebrations comes fireworks, which are beautiful, but loud. Fireworks can cause your little ones to freak out with the booms. This morning we want to talk about ways to help your little ones and yourself cope with this fright.

Pre-plan your evening before taking your kids to see the fireworks. This means plan where you're going to watch the fireworks. Find a distance where the booms won't be as startling. Make sure that you have an easy exit so if your kids freak out then you can leave easily. If not then your stress level will increase as their crying gets louder and harder. Have headphones for your kids can wear because it will muffle the sounds. A great way to test the headphones at home is by popping balloons while your kids are wearing the headphones.

If you're watching fireworks at home, you know to watch your kids as they're holding the sparklers. If your kids hold the sparkler for too long then they can burn their fingers. Used sparklers and fireworks that are lying on the ground can still be hot so make sure that your kids stand far away and don't touch them to avoid injury.

Share your thoughts on my Facebook page: Blanca Cobb-Body Language Expert. While you're on my page, give it a "like". Write a message on my timeline and I'll get back to you.