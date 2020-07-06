How to keep children engaged while out of the classroom

Schools may be closed, but that doesn't mean the learning has to stop.

Sherrikka Myers joins us on the Good Morning Show helping parents with their dilemma of what to do with their kids during school closures. With local officials throughout the country canceling schools for next year, Myers will share at-home activities to keep kids engaged and ease the added pressure of having children at home full-time while also managing other responsibilities.

Myers shares tips they can easily replicate such as incorporating online learning, making reading-time a daily routine, creating crafts surrounding their favorite character or mascot, and planning family outings they can look forward to after the pandemic.