How to limit a child's social media time with minimal fighting

What's important is to help your children understand your reasons for your rules and explain the consequences of breaking the rules.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Utah recently passed a new law that requires children aged 18 and under to get parental permission before subscribing to social media apps. However, Utah is the first state in the nation to pass this law. For parents living in other states who want to limit their children's social media usage, it might be a challenge if their kids don't want to cooperate.

Many parents want to empower their children by allowing them to make their own decisions. The problem is that sometimes, kids aren't mature enough or understand a situation well enough to make the best decision for themselves. So, parents should develop clear rules and boundaries about their social media use expectations. What's important is to help your children understand your reasons for your rules and explain the consequences of breaking the rules. Be prepared for a barrage of questions and "it's not fair."

If your kid's object is saying that they'll be bored, then you can brainstorm ways that your kids can spend their time, from spending more time on schoolwork to playing sports to taking a part-time job, depending on their age. It's also good for kids to figure out how to entertain themselves.

If you allow your child some time on social media, monitoring their behavior for problematic changes such as their mood, affect, motivation, and school performance is important. Tell your kids what you're looking for and why monitoring them is important.