Today is National Make Up Your Mind Day. Many people have a hard time making a decision. I'm sure you can remember a time that you were indecisive. There are a few reasons that making a decision is hard. You don't want to disappoint someone. Or, you're worried about someone judging you.

The way to make a decision is to ignore other people's opinions. It doesn't matter what they think. It's your life, your happiness. Live for yourself.

Changing your mind is okay. You evolve as a person and change is inevitable. Why would you want to go down a dead-end path? That doesn't make sense.

