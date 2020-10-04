GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you're worried about your money, you're not alone. The COVID-19 pandemic is bringing financial uncertainty to Americans experiencing unemployment or a substantial loss of income.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, roughly 16.8 million people have filed for unemployment in the past three weeks. Many people are still waiting for their jobless claims. But, the problem is, many state systems are struggling to handle the historic surge in unemployment applications. Typically, unemployment benefits arrive within two to three weeks. But, workers who have lost their jobs during the past month say, it's been a struggle to reach their unemployment offices due to the influx of other out-of-work employees.

If you're in a financial bind, there are some things you can do to help make ends meet amid the coronavirus pandemic. Matt Logan, a Certified Financial Planner, recommends starting with an emergency financial plan.

"I would make a two month emergency plan," said Logan. "What needs to be paid? What are we going to get a little leniency on? In doing this, you'll have a little bit more comfort knowing you thought it."

Logan also suggests tracking your spending habits, building a realistic budget, and making payments on debts and bills. If you cannot pay your bills on time, Logan says, you should consider contacting your lenders, loan servicers, and other creditors to discuss other options.

"Communicate with the financial lenders and banks. Do not avoid paying the bill," said Logan. "You should let the servicers know your financial situation and work on creating a plan together."

When contacting your lenders, be prepared to explain:

Your financial and employment situation

How much you can afford to pay

When you're likely to be able to restart regular payments

Be prepared to discuss your income, expenses and assets

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) and other financial regulators are encouraging financial institutions to work with customers struggling financial due to COVID-19. Credit card companies, for example, might waive late fees or allow you to delay payments.

If you're unemployed, you should also be careful with the money you have access on hand or in the bank. Whether or not you've experienced a financial hit, the CFPB says, you do not need to head for the ATM to withdraw more cash than you usually need. Your money is safe in your bank or credit union account.

For more effective ways to stay on top of your finances during the coronavirus pandemic