How to raise confident daughters

March is Women's History month and a time to teach girls that they can change the world.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — March is National Women’s History Month. There’s a popular quote “well-behaved women seldom make history,” made famous by scholar Laurel Ulrich.

The essence of the quote is that women who break the traditional roles are the ones who make history, and the ones who carve new paths not only for themselves but for all women.

Parents have a huge role in raising bold daughters. At home, it’s a good idea to let your daughter express her opinions and ideas.

Listen to and encourage her opinions and ideas. And in particular, let her tell you ‘no’ within reason. When you let your daughter make some choices for herself then she’s learning to trust herself.

You’re also letting her know that her opinion matters. You’re showing her that others should listen to what she has to say.

Naturally, she’ll need guidance. It’s the foundation that you want to establish.

Encourage your daughter to be persistent when faced with challenges. It’s easy to give up and lose hope and think that there’s nothing else to do.

This is usually not the case. Instead, encourage your daughter to keep going. Fight for what she wants. Teach her people skills, negotiation skills, and ways to be influential where others will listen.

When you encourage your daughter to stand up for what she believes in, you’re teaching her that she’s not only speaking up for herself, but for other girls. When one girl is empowered then others will be. It’s a domino effect.