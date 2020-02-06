How to regain control of your life in the midst of chaos

Our country is in crisis with the coronavirus, unemployment, and now nationwide protests. This is a lot of stress for many of us. And for many people who have lost jobs and health insurance, they can't consult therapists because they may not have the money to pay for it.

To start the process of getting control of your life, you have to calm yourself - your thoughts and emotions. When starts with calming your thinking and emotions. When you're feeling sad, scared, angry, frustrated, you want to get rid of the negative feelings. And you might react impulsively to a situation because you want to get rid of the negative feeling. Sometimes, your emotions can get the best of you. It's important to slow down and calm your mind. You can take deep breaths, go for a walk or write in a journal. If you choose to write in a journal then write down what's bothering you. If you have ideas of how you might want to handle the situation then jot that down too. Put your journal away for a little while and come back to it. When you come to your journal feeling more calm then you'll be able to come up with more ideas or revise what you're thinking.