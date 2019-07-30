This morning we're continuing our summer loving series. We know that meeting someone new or starting to date can be exciting. But, what happens if you come across too strong? You can come across as inauthentic and as if you're trying too hard. Coming across too strong is more than a bunch of flattery. Coming across too strong has to do with your level of enthusiasm and your tone of voice. There's a difference between "You look amazing." vs. "YOU LOOK AMAZING."

The problem happens when you're more enthuasiastic than your date. If they're a level 2 and you're a level 8 then it can be a turn off. Instead meet them at their tonality level and increase in small doses. This is an organic and natural way to build a bond.

Share your thoughts on my Facebook page: Blanca Cobb-Body Language Expert. Write a message on my timeline and I'll get back to you. While you're on my page, I'd appreciate if you give it a "like".