Over the past several weeks, we've been talking about summer loving. Giving you tips on how to make a romantic connection and how to make that connection last. But sometimes, they just don't. And telling someone you're not into them isn't easy. Instead of ghosting, disappearing without a trace, we're giving you suggestions on how to tell someone that it isn't meant to be.

When you tell someone that you're not into them, be polite and direct. You can say something like, "It's been nice getting to know you. I'm not feeling a connection so I don't think we should go out anymore. I wish you the best."

If you're thinking that might be too direct and can hurt their feelings. Yes, telling someone that you're not interested in them can be hurtful. But, it's necessary to be direct because if you aren't then they might think that you don't mean it and that there might be hope.

What you do after letting them know that you're not interested in them is more important than what you said. It's time to leave. This means that you don't linger and try to make them feel better. You can tell them that having this conversation wasn't easy. Watch your body language because you want to show compassion and not anxiety.

