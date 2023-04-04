How to work boundaries into your life

Boundaries are considered self-care because you’re putting rules in place for how you want to be treated. If you allow people to treat you respectfully, you’ll be respected. If you let people disparage you or tolerate yelling, screaming, and name-calling, then that’s how people will interact with you.

If you have a clear boundary that you want to have civil conversations without name-calling, cussing, and yelling, and someone disregards your boundary, tactfully and yet assertively call them out. You don’t have to participate in an argument. You can say, “I’m not going to be a part of a conversation where you’re yelling at me because it’s disrespectful. Let’s take a break. I’m happy to start the conversation again when you can talk to me about the situation.” You don’t have to justify when you want to be respected or why you have the boundary in place. When you stick to your healthy boundaries, people will respect you. If they don’t, that tells you everything you need to know. Mainly that perhaps, this isn’t a good relationship or friendship.