How volunteering helps the community and you

GREENSBORO, N.C. — April is National Volunteer Month. Here in the Triad, you can volunteer in various ways, from cleaning up sections of our community to helping people without housing. Let’s talk about how volunteering can impact your life.

When you help other people, you tend not to think about yourself or what’s going on in your life because you’re putting your focus on others. When you see or understand your impact on someone else’s life, you see yourself differently. That your efforts matter and make a difference to others.

Helping other people has been shown to reduce stress, depression, and anxious tendencies. There’s a positive impact on your mental health by volunteerism. When children see their parents volunteer and join the mission to help others, they tend to adopt an attitude of civil responsibility. Even though they’re young, they can make a difference and see the impact on the community and their family.