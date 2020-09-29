How women should dress for a job interview

A viewer question about what women should wear to a job interview. Blanca Cobb shares tips for in-person and virtual interviews.

The Good Morning Show aims to make a difference in your life. A viewer sent in this question, "What is the appropriate dress for women when interviewing for professional jobs. I see a lot of middle aged ladies wearing sleeveless tops and short skirts. Is this appropriate for women of this age range? I also see multiple layers of beads or large pieces of jewelry."

Realize that as much as you don't want to be judged by what you wear, you will be. What you choose to wear leaves a lasting impression because your clothing represents you and the company if you're hired. You want to dress for the job. Ask yourself what's the typical attire for someone in the position you want. For in-person interviews, consider the following: blouse, blazer, slacks, dress or skirt that's knee length. Put on a pair of pumps or heels to finish the look.

For zoom interviews, you can wear the same type of outfit as I listed for in-person interviews. Wearing solids is better because prints can be distracting through camera. The same holds true for jewelry. Something nice and complimentary.

Your comfort level in your clothing can impact your body language during the interview. If you're not comfort or feeling self-conscious because of size, cut or color of your clothes then your body language can be impacted. Let's say that you jittering because your clothes don't fit well. The jittering may be misinterpreted by the interviewer as uncomfortableness or lacking confidence for the wrong reasons.