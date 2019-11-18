GREENSBORO, N.C. — Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week is a nationwide movement consisting of thousands of people working to draw attention to the issues of poverty.

According to the White House, over half a million people go homeless on a single night in the United States.

Approximately 65 percent are found in homeless shelters, and the other 35 percent are found on streets, sidewalks, parks, cars, or abandoned buildings.

Hunger is another serious problem across the nation.

According to Feeding America, 37 million Americans struggle with hunger, the same as the number of people officially living in poverty.

In North Carolina, 1 in 7 people struggle with hunger, including more than 460,000 children.

In Greensboro, more than 900 people go to sleep homeless in shelters, under bridges, in the woods, or in cars every night.

The Interactive Resource Center, Greensboro Urban Ministry, along with other nonprofits are working around the clock to raise awareness about the critical issues of hunger and homelessness in the Triad.

During Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week, groups, organizations, churches, schools, and businesses across the nation will be holding educational, community service, fundraising, and advocacy events to help put a stop to hunger and homelessness.

Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week runs from November 16th to November 24th.

The campaign is co-sponsored by the "National Coalition for the Homeless" and the "National Student Campaign Against Hunger and Homelessness."

The event originated at Villanova University in 1975 and now takes place each year in hundreds of communities across the country.

For more information about Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week, click here.