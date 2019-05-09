All eyes have been on Hurricane Dorian's path, wondering when and where it'll make landfall. With uncertainty, the pending hurricane can bring about fears. It's the lack of control and not knowing what is going to happen are common reasons for fears of hurricanes. You don't know exactly what damage if any will occur. You're not sure that you'll be able to protect those you love and your pets. Images of damage and death from previous natural disasters can make you feel scared as well.

Taking action will help you manage your fears.This means that you have to be prepared. Watch WFMY News 2 for the latest updates on weather. Plan what you need to have for an emergency (food, batteries, flashlights, first aid kit, medicines, lovie for your kids). Find a safe place in your home or at a shelter. You may not be able to control the weather, but you can definitely control how prepared you are if the hurricane strikes.

Remember that kids are picking up cues on how to handle the stress partly by watching you. The more calm you are, they will be. Explain that your family has to prepare for a possible hurricane to make sure that you all stay safe. Part of staying safe is that they cooperate. Include your kids in the plans - picking out a favorite book, toy, lovie. Explain that it's no different then fire drills at school.

