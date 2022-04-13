'I always say, dress for a mess!' Greensboro artist offers kids camps for spring break and summer

Enroll now for an art camp NK Paints hosts group parties and 'Ladies' Night' events by appointment along with art camps during spring and summer break

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Spring break arrived fast! Some kids are out of school this week, others are out next week! But if you're stuck without a plan for your children, a Greensboro artist has you covered.

Nichole Keith owns NK Paints in downtown Greensboro. The former art teacher's passion to teach pushed her to paint her future with a wider brush.

"I get to incorporate both of my gifts. I get to teach and bring out my creative side," Keith said.

Keith opened her art studio on Washington Street where she hosts group parties, Ladies' Night events, and art camps during spring and summer breaks.

The kid's day camp provides an outlet for students of all ages, something Keith said is needed more now than before the COVID-19 pandemic.

"That's what art does for me. It's almost a way for me to meditate and just kind of zone out or zone into that thing I'm working on," said Keith.

Young students enrolled in an NK Paints camp create works of art, have fun, and then take it all home.

"Kids are much more fearless than we are. They are more apt to take risks and start with blank canvasses," Keith added.

For those who have never held a paintbrush, there's the feeling that yes, you too can do this!

"I always say dress for a mess," Keith laughed. "Someone always comes in and says I don't know how to do this and I just tell them just trust me. I'll walk you through it."

Keith's spring break camp starts on Monday, April 18, 2022, and registration for summer camp is underway. NK Paints also has classes for adults. There is a Ladies' Night event on Saturday, April 16 and a Mom and Me Paint event this Mother's Day.