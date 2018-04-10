High Point, N.C. -- When there's a call to help, the Triad jumps into action.

For more than two decades, you have helped Open Door Ministries in High Point prevent hunger and help the homeless through the Feast of Caring and Crop Walk events. Now there's another way you can help the organization.

Ilderton's Harvest Fest is tonight, Thursday, October 4, 2018 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the High Point Public Library Plaza.

The inaugural outdoor event features live music from the Mighty Fairlanes, food trucks, a beer and wine garden, vendors and artists, and a children’s area from 5 to 8 p.m. This event will kick off the fall season at this fun, new space created by the City of High Point for the very purpose of bringing the community together.

"We're blessed to be apart of the High Point community for the past 93 years and we wanted to be a partner with Open Door Ministries because they do so much for the community and helping the homeless which is always needed," said Christoper Ilderton, from Ilderton Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram, which is the event's presenting sponsor.

Ilderton says the Harvest Fest will be similar to its popular Beach Blast outdoor concert series. It features a live band and is fun for everyone, including families with young children. The children’s area will feature a fire truck, games, bouncy slide, face painting and speech/occupational therapy screening plus more!

But the biggest reason to attend is the cause your donations will support.

"This event will help the job/work program that Open Door Ministries is trying to move forward into High Point. By raising money, they can give them things like cell phones, food, transportation to get back and forth to the jobs that the High point community has provided for them," said Ilderton.

Tickets cost $10. but please feel free to give more. Children under 18 get into the event for free.

For more information and to purchase tickets and sponsorships, click here.

