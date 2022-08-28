The impact of being kind to others

It’s national be kind to humankind week

It’s Be Kind to Humankind this week. As much as we know we should be kind to others; we aren’t always kind. Let’s talk about the reasons to be kind to others.

When you’re kind to others, you impact people’s emotional health. When you’re nice to others, they feel better, happier, and more positive. Think about a time when someone showed you kindness, whether smiling at you or letting you get in front of them in the grocery store line. You were probably like, “Wow, that’s so nice.” That’s the same impact that your kindness has on others.

Kindness has a ripple effect or domino effect, which means that you tend to be kinder to others when someone is kind to you. With increased stress from the seemingly never-ending pandemic to inflation, we can’t have enough kindness in our world.

Here are a few uncommon ways to be kinder to others:

Sometimes, saying thank you isn’t enough; tell them why you appreciate them or what they did. Ask someone what you can do for them.

Don’t wait for someone to ask you for help if you know that they need help. It can be more challenging for some people to ask for help. S

how patience for someone is a distinctive way to be kinder.

Donate gently used items instead of throwing them away. Indirectly helping others save money by donating can make their life less stressful.