National Children’s Day: Improving relations with your child

Communication is key. Kids want to be heard to

Today is National Children’s Day. Parenting is the most difficult yet, rewarding job any parent can have. As we celebrate children’s day today, we want to give you tips to strengthen your relationship with your children.

Parents want their kids to listen to them, but it’s also important for parents to listen to their children. When you listen to what your kids say, you’re letting them know that their opinion matters, they matter, and you respect them.

Parents make common mistakes when listening to their kids: they tend to interrupt, judge, and criticize. The negativity can shut down communication and drive a wedge between you and your children where they don’t want to talk to you.

When you listen to what your children say, you really get to know them. You learn about their thoughts, ideas, ideals, dreams, fears, and desires. You learn how they solve problems and see the world and current events. When you understand the way your kids think, you tend to dispel any assumptions about them. You’ll get along better because you know them better.