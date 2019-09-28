GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Women's Resource Center of Greensboro will host its 18th annual Men Can Cook Fundraiser next Saturday, October 5.

The event features 50 community men who volunteer their time and culinary talents to provide a sampling of dishes to attendees. This is the main fundraiser for the Women's Resource Center of Greensboro.

The event is from 5:30-8:30 at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center. Tickets are $40 for adults and $10 for children 10 and under. You can purchase tickets at the Women's Resource Center, 628 Summit Ave. Greensboro, NC 27405. Tickets are also available on the center's website and at the door.

For more information, contact Marti Smith at 336-275-6090 or marti@womenscentergso.org.

Here's a look at today's recipes from our visiting chefs:

Chef Kezele's Fruit Pizza

Ingredients:

2-8oz boxes of Philadelphia Cream Cheese (room temperature)

2-7oz jars of Kraft Jet-Puff Marshmallow Cream Spread

Sugar Cookie (see recipe below)

Assorted Cut Fruit

Mint Leaves

Directions:

Mix softened cream cheese in a bowl with marshmallow cream using a whisk or mixer until smooth and creamy. Spread mixture on prepared sugar cookie. Assemble cut fruit on top then garnish with mint leaves.

Sugar Cookie Recipe

2-¾ cup of all-purpose flour

1 tsp baking soda

½ tsp. baking powder

1 c. softened butter

1 ½ c white of sugar

1 egg

1 tsp of vanilla extract

Directions:

Preheat to 375. In a small bowl prepare baking powder, baking soda, and flour. Set aside

In a large mixing bowl mix butter and sugar until smooth. Beat in egg and vanilla extract. Gradually blend dry ingredients into the butter and sugar.

Roll out cookie dough to the shape of your pan. Bake for 8-10 minutes in preheated oven or until golden brown. Allow to cool completely before removing from pan.

Chef Doug's "Can't Stop Cookies" from His Grandmother

Ingredients:

2 c. sugar

½ tsp. salt

2 c. butter (4 sticks), softened

2 tsp. baking soda

3 c. flour

4 c. corn flakes

2 tsp. cream of tartar

1 c. chopped pecans

Directions:

Cream butter and sugar. Add dry ingredients. Fold in corn flakes and pecans. Chill dough for 30 minutes. Roll into 1-inch balls and bake at 325º - 350º for 12 – 15 minutes. Makes approximately 6 dozen cookies.