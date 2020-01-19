GREENSBORO, N.C. — Let's get a taste of the seaside!

Shrimp & Scallop Spiedino Recipe

Makes 4 Servings

At Carrabba’s we use the time-honored Italian trick of breading the seafood before grilling, a step that adds flavor and helps keep the delicate shrimp and scallops moist.

SPIEDINO BREADCRUMBS INGREDIENTS

· 2 cups homemade plain breadcrumbs or plain dried breadcrumbs

· 2 tablespoons dried parsley

· 1 teaspoon granulated garlic

· 1 teaspoon kosher salt

· ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

· 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

· 32 jumbo (16/20 count) shrimp, peeled and deveined

· 32 large sea scallops

· 1 teaspoon kosher salt

· ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

· 8 long wooden skewers, soaked in colder water for at least 30 minutes, drained

· 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

· Lemon Butter sauce, warm

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Prepare an outdoor grill for direct cooking with medium heat|

2. To make the spiedino breadcrumbs, mix the breadcrumbs, parsley, granulated garlic, salt, pepper together in a large bowl. Stir in the oil, just to moisten the mixture. Spread on a large rimmed baking sheet.

3. Have 8 metal skewers. Lightly season the shrimp and scallops with the salt and pepper. On each skewer, alternate 2 shrimp and 2 scallops. Brush with the oil. Roll in the breadcrumbs to lightly coat the seafood.

4. Brush the cooking grate clean. Lightly oil the grate, Place the skewers on the grill. Cook, with the lid closed as much as possible, turning occasionally, until the crumbs are browned and the seafood is opaque, about 8 minutes. Remove from the grill.

5. For each serving, slide the seafood off 2 skewers onto a dinner plate. Spoon equal amount of the warm lemon butter sauce around the seafood and serve.

Broiled spiedino: The skewers can also be cooked in a preheated broiler, with the rack adjusted about 8 inches from the source of heat, turning occasionally, until the crumbs are browned and the seafood is opaque, about 8 minutes.

TIP: For lighter appetites or an appetizer serving serve only one skewer per person.

Wulfe Mahi

WULFE SAUCE INGREDIENTS

· 1 Tablespoon Butter

· ¼ cup White Onion finely chopped

· 3 large cloves Garlic finely chopped

· ½ cup White Wine

· ¼ cup Lemon Juice

· ½ teaspoon Kosher Salt

· ¼ teaspoon White Pepper

· ½ cup (1 stick) Cold Butter, cut into chunks

· ½ cup Sun-Dried Tomatoes, julienned

· 2 each Artichoke Hearts, quartered

· 3 each Basil Leaves, chopped

INSTRUCTIONS

1. In a medium skillet. Melt 1 tablespoon butter and add onion and garlic. Sauté for about 1 minute, until onions begin to soften.

2. Add wine, lemon juice, salt, and pepper. Simmer and reduce, stirring occasionally, for another 4 minutes.

3. Reduce the heat to low and gradually add the chunks of cold butter until they melt completely, don’t get the sauce too hot or it will break.

4. Add the sundried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, and basil and mix well.

5. Set Aside

BREADCRUMB MIXTURE INGREDIENTS

· 1 Cup Unseasoned Breadcrumbs

· 2 Weight Ounces Garlic Finely Chopped

· ½ Teaspoon Kosher Salt

· Pinch Black Pepper (Fresh Ground)

· 2 Tablespoons Extra Virgin Olive Oil

· 2 Tablespoons Vegetable Oil

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Thoroughly combine dry ingredients in a large mixing bowl then mix with oils.

2. Set aside.

WULFE MAHI INGREDIENTS

· 1 Each Fresh Mahi Filet cut into 7-ounce portions

· Kosher Salt

· White Pepper

· Breadcrumbs Mixture

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Lightly season fish with kosher salt, white pepper.

2. Dredge in the breadcrumb mixture and coat well, using your hand to pack it down so that the breadcrumbs stick.

3. Grill the fish for about 4 minutes on each side.

4. Top with the Wulfe sauce and serve immediately.