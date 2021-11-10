Money: Understanding the bipartisan infrastructure deal and the impact on your wallet

The $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill passes, but what happens next? Money expert Ja'Net Adams explains how it impacts you.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Senate gave bipartisan approval on Tuesday to a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill. Congress passed the package Friday as part of President Joe Biden's economic agenda.

The infrastructure bill will rebuild the nation’s deteriorating roads and bridges and fund new climate resilience and broadband initiatives.

While one of the key talking points is the bill's price tag, experts and politicians are saying very little about how the deal will impact the everyday American.

Money expert Ja'Net Adams explained the dollars and cents of the issue and the impact on your wallet.

"The infrastructure bill has two parts to it. The physical infrastructure has to do with roads, railways, bridges, and the human infrastructure has to do more with everyday people's lives," said Adams, who wrote the book The Money Attractor. "I always say politics affects your money so I want to share how it can affect you in North Carolina."

New Jobs:

"The obvious outcome of this bill being passed is that highways and safer water systems will be built but also people will be hired to improve our airports and the list goes on," said Adams. "If you are someone with these skill sets then you can look forward to high-paying jobs starting as early as the next few months."

Adams said these jobs depending on what's involved could last a year or longer which means you can start earning more money and start to save more for the future.

Connecting To The World:

"You would never think that in today's world where everything seems to be online and everyone has access that there would still be people being left in the dark. Unfortunately, there are millions across the country without stable internet and hundreds of thousands of people without it in North Carolina."

Adams says the lack of broadband takes opportunities away from people.

"Children with unstable internet fell behind in school during the pandemic because they could not be with their teacher consistently. Individuals who need to apply for better jobs online could not do it because they didn't have internet access. With this bill, $100 million is coming to the state and 424,000 people are going to get broadband including 31% of limited income families who will get it at a lower cost."

Your Everyday Bills:

"You don't have to drive far to run over a pothole in the road. Drivers spend an average of $500 per year on car maintenance repairs thanks to roads and highways that need to be fixed. Other than the roads there will be money to improve the water system and provide clean drinking water in various areas. This improvement will help eliminate future healthcare bills that would have been a result of unclean drinking water. Lastly, there will be money to help with climate change which will help everyone mainly because it will lower your energy costs."

North Carolinians will start seeing these changes in early 2022.

"This is just a small example of what is in the bill and there will be other parts that can either save you money or make you money. The key is to keep your eyes and ears open," said Adams.