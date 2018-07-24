GREENSBORO, N.C. - The International Civil Rights Center & Museum plans on hosting a telethon.

It's a fundraising event to celebrate the 58th Anniversary of the F.W. Woolworth Lunch Counter Integration.

The money raised will go towards funding school field trips for 4th, 5th, 8th, and 11th grade students.

The donations will also help the museum retire debt and make sure the museum continues to stand for years to come in downtown Greensboro.

The telethon for the International Civil Rights Center & Museum will be held on Wednesday from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Donors may call-in donations at 1-800-748-7116, or mail them to 134 South Elm Street, Greensboro, NC 27401.

For more information about The International Civil Rights Center & Museum, click here.

© 2018 WFMY